20 DEC 2023
It’s hard to keep track of all of Russia’s crimes in this war — though good people are trying. The only way to stop all of them is to help Ukraine win the war.
But there’s one war crime that you personally can actually help to stop. Right now.
This winter, like last winter, Russia is trying to destroy Ukrainian critical infrastructure so that Ukrainian civilians will lack electricity and water. Russia launches cruise missiles and Iranian-made (or Iranian-style) Shahed drones at these civilian targets day after day. Russia also uses drones and cruise missiles to target Ukrainian grain meant for export to Africa and the Middle East.
Last winter, as an ambassador of United24, the Ukrainian presidential fundraising platform, I ran a campaign to help establish a passive drone detection system, which helped to protect Kyiv and some other areas. Thanks to you, it succeeded. This fall Russia has moved to attack cities in other regions.
Our response this fall was Safe Skies: a fundraiser to expand the drone detection system to four entire Ukrainian regions. I can announce that we reached the goal of $950,000, and that the drone detection system is being extended now to Sumy, Odesa, Mikolaïv, and Kherson regions. This happened fast — in six weeks. Thank you!
I think we can do this again. I think we should do this again. Another $950,000 would mean protecting four more regions — Kharkiv, Kirovohrad, Poltava, and Cherkasy — from drones and cruise missiles. These are places where I have been, where I have colleagues and friends.
About six million people live in these four regions. We can help keep them safe. (This visual shows the regions now protected, in green, and the regions to be protected in this next stage of our campaign, in white.)
So please join me to extend Safe Skies.
Let’s double down on sheltering people from terror.
The system works. I have seen it. It detects every single target, allowing Ukrainians to shoot most of them down. What you are supporting is purely defensive: it simply locates flying weapons in Ukrainian airspace. This saves lives. And it prevents suffering.
I am frustrated, as I am sure many of you are, the the U.S. Congress is failing to act on Ukraine. Safe Skies is something that you and I can do right now (I will be donating again, right after I post this).
We can be part of a civil society that supports ingenuity in the service of humanity.
And is a season for generosity. It feels good to do good.
So please help me to bring Safe Skiesto four more regions of Ukraine. The donation link is here. Please share this post with others who might want to help.
PS If your first credit card doesn’t work, please try another! Banks can have various policies. Your donations do go through and they do make a difference!
At the border between Kherson and Mykolaïv regions, having traveled from Odesa. Those three regions have just been covered by Safe Skies, thanks to people like you.
To see the original article and some interesting comments, click the following link :
https://snyder.substack.com/p/safe-skies-8a2?fbclid=IwAR1cEz5rAfRY4QXdWDCxbyOgxwAkoOSVgZnviROdhwJ6aMCJz-Lj88dW3gc_aem_AXVjTNnkFP4UmYdVJT7Wo2zHkV_eXkoIvC37HfiEGbFqSE1mLJmELjJZHWz2atw6mRE
That long serving kremkrapper Peter Hitchens wrote yet more of his putlerist dreck in the DM:
“Ukraine’s offensive stalls… but the misery goes on”
“At last it is becoming possible to say relatively sane things about Ukraine.
After Russia’s stupid and lawless invasion, many people reacted by developing a strange admiration for Ukraine. But it is in fact a corrupt, troubled, ill-governed and increasingly unfree country, not all that different from Russia in many ways.
This enthusiasm prevented them from thinking, and so millions in the West placed huge hopes in Ukraine’s offensive against entrenched Russian positions during the summer. I kept my mouth shut because apparently impossible things can sometimes happen, but it seemed to me to be more likely that the attack would stall. It has duly done so. Even in Ukraine, influential people are admitting that the war has become a stalemate, bogged down.
The general refusal to admit that this was so has cost vast numbers of young men’s lives on both sides. Many, do not forget, have also been permanently maimed or disfigured, perhaps the worst such aftermath since the horrors of the First World War. The human and material damage done to Ukraine is huge and lasting.
The idea that Kiev can now join the EU is absurd. It does not even begin to match the Brussels superstate’s standards for wealth, law, transparency or governance. Argentina is better qualified to do so. Soon, it will become respectable to argue, as I have been doing from the start, for a negotiated peace.
This has all been entirely predictable, and it has been very painful for people such as me, who actually know something about the area and the issues, watching grown men and women treating this tense and complex crisis as if it was a football game, and taking sides as if one team were angels and the others were fiends out of hell. Now, countless thousands of corpses later, people are grasping that it is not so.
Better late than never, but if these simpletons had been more interested in the subject sooner, many now dead and buried would be alive and happy. And what have we gained by these deaths, exactly?”
Unusually, I got a comment past the DM’s mods:
Hitchens has a hatred for Ukraine that is only matched by that of the poisonous dictator of the kremlin. He traveled to Crimea in 2010 and wrote a dreadful propaganda piece that set out the case for a Russian invasion.
If RT paid more, Hitchens would work there.
“The human and material damage done to Ukraine is huge and lasting.”
Yes is Hitchens. Thanks to cunts like you in the west who have been putting out kremlin lies and hate for more than a decade; thus poisoning the minds of gullible citizens against Ukraine.
Unfortunately I am fully committed with my Ukrainian friend’s private charity which provides SUV’s, MRE’s, sweets, toiletries, cigs etc to the frontline. And also the British Ukrainian Aid charity.
However, those of you with the wherewithal should send to the prof. As we know, he is 100% trustworthy.