Over more of Ukraine, thanks to you

TIMOTHY SNYDER

20 DEC 2023

It’s hard to keep track of all of Russia’s crimes in this war — though good people are trying. The only way to stop all of them is to help Ukraine win the war.

But there’s one war crime that you personally can actually help to stop. Right now.

This winter, like last winter, Russia is trying to destroy Ukrainian critical infrastructure so that Ukrainian civilians will lack electricity and water. Russia launches cruise missiles and Iranian-made (or Iranian-style) Shahed drones at these civilian targets day after day. Russia also uses drones and cruise missiles to target Ukrainian grain meant for export to Africa and the Middle East.

Last winter, as an ambassador of United24, the Ukrainian presidential fundraising platform, I ran a campaign to help establish a passive drone detection system, which helped to protect Kyiv and some other areas. Thanks to you, it succeeded. This fall Russia has moved to attack cities in other regions.

Our response this fall was Safe Skies: a fundraiser to expand the drone detection system to four entire Ukrainian regions. I can announce that we reached the goal of $950,000, and that the drone detection system is being extended now to Sumy, Odesa, Mikolaïv, and Kherson regions. This happened fast — in six weeks. Thank you!

I think we can do this again. I think we should do this again. Another $950,000 would mean protecting four more regions — Kharkiv, Kirovohrad, Poltava, and Cherkasy — from drones and cruise missiles. These are places where I have been, where I have colleagues and friends.

About six million people live in these four regions. We can help keep them safe. (This visual shows the regions now protected, in green, and the regions to be protected in this next stage of our campaign, in white.)

So please join me to extend Safe Skies.

Let’s double down on sheltering people from terror.

The system works. I have seen it. It detects every single target, allowing Ukrainians to shoot most of them down. What you are supporting is purely defensive: it simply locates flying weapons in Ukrainian airspace. This saves lives. And it prevents suffering.

I am frustrated, as I am sure many of you are, the the U.S. Congress is failing to act on Ukraine. Safe Skies is something that you and I can do right now (I will be donating again, right after I post this).

We can be part of a civil society that supports ingenuity in the service of humanity.

And is a season for generosity. It feels good to do good.

So please help me to bring Safe Skiesto four more regions of Ukraine. The donation link is here. Please share this post with others who might want to help.

PS If your first credit card doesn’t work, please try another! Banks can have various policies. Your donations do go through and they do make a difference!

At the border between Kherson and Mykolaïv regions, having traveled from Odesa. Those three regions have just been covered by Safe Skies, thanks to people like you.

To see the original article and some interesting comments, click the following link :

https://snyder.substack.com/p/safe-skies-8a2?fbclid=IwAR1cEz5rAfRY4QXdWDCxbyOgxwAkoOSVgZnviROdhwJ6aMCJz-Lj88dW3gc_aem_AXVjTNnkFP4UmYdVJT7Wo2zHkV_eXkoIvC37HfiEGbFqSE1mLJmELjJZHWz2atw6mRE

Like this: Like Loading...