Sadiq Khan backs down over ban on sending 4x4s to Ukraine

Mayor of London makes about-turn after Telegraph campaign and criticism of refusal to send cars in Ulez scrappage

23 December 2023 •

Sadiq Khan has backed down and said he supports a move to send to Ukraine 4x4s that would otherwise be scrapped under Ulez, in response to a Telegraph campaign.

The London Mayor had previously blocked cars that were Ulez non-compliant from being sent to the warzone, as he said the move would not benefit Londoners environmentally, economically and socially.

Now, in a victory for The Telegraph, Mr Khan has about-turned on his decision and appealed to Mark Harper, the Transport Secretary, to make it “possible for Londoners, and others across the country, to donate suitable vehicles to Ukraine through scrappage schemes”.

In a joint letter written with Ben Wallace, the former defence secretary, it says: “This could be most-quickly done by altering the national regulations for the Certificate of Destruction, which is required as proof that a vehicle has been permanently scrapped, to instead enable the export of suitable vehicles to Ukraine via a registered charity or national scheme.”

The letter, sent on Friday, adds: “We are optimistic you will work with us to enable Londoners and others around the country to receive money for taking polluting vehicles off our cities’ streets while providing vital support towards the people of Ukraine.”

It comes after Boris Johnson, the former prime minister, who was also Mr Khan’s predecessor as mayor of London, said he believed Londoners would want to play their part in helping Ukraine fight Vladimir Putin’s regime by sending their cars to the front line.

He accused Mr Khan’s initial decision to block the move as “petty and ridiculous”.

“The Ukrainians are more than capable of solving the quality of air problems themselves, what they need is help now to defeat a threat that is infinitely more dangerous, and that is president Putin. Khan’s actions seem to be extraordinary,” he said.

In December, Mr Khan wrote to Vitali Klitschko, the mayor of Kyiv, saying he would not permit vehicles being prepared for the Ulez scrappage scheme to be sent to Ukraine.

Mr Johnson, who served as London mayor between 2008 and 2016, said his successor’s original argument under the Greater London Authority Act 1999 regarding the benefit to Londoners, was “small minded”.

“His legal reasons for doing so are very flimsy,” he said. “It obviously benefits Londoners, in a sense that Londoners deeply value and cherish the idea of Ukrainian freedom.

“London’s success depends on its freedom and democracy. It’s vital for London that we defend these principles everywhere.”

Vital support

Since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, numerous volunteer organisations have been driving donated 4x4s and larger vehicles for soldiers to use on Ukraine’s front line.

Once inside the country, the vehicles are painted with camouflage, fitted with machine-gun or rocket launchers, and used for everything from fighting to retrieving casualties.

Mr Johnson added that he was “in favour” of Michael Gove’s recent letter to Mr Khan, where the Communities Secretary set out that he would seek to overrule the mayor’s decision using the power granted to him in his role.

“Ukraine will confirm that the British people share a particular affinity for the Ukrainian cause and a particularly strong moral belief, as adamant as any population in the world, in [their defence],” Mr Johnson said, adding: “People in Britain want to see a free Ukraine and I’m sure they will want to send motor vehicles and anything they can to support Ukraine.”

However, Mr Johnson, who was prime minister when Putin invaded Ukraine in 2022 and who struck up a close relationship with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky, said the vehicles were more of a “gesture”, compared to the air power the warzone really requires.

“We have to accept that this is a very small thing to do but it’s something we could do, and frankly we should be doing more,” Mr Johnson added.

“Although this is a good thing, it’s frankly trivial by compassion. We need to be giving Ukrainians air cover and de-mining capability and long-range artillery fire that they need to expel the Russians and Putin’s army from their country.”

There were many comments made. Almost all were supportive of Ukraine I’m glad to say.

Here’s just a few:

Roderick Cooper:

“Zelensky is Jewish. That’s all you need to know as to why Khan would not help.”

Possibly right. But Khant should know that many Muslims fight for Ukraine and the Defence Minister is a Crimean Tatar.

Mh Meg:

“We need to give Ukraine nukes, they can end this war tomorrow if they’re able to use high yield nuclear weapons.”

Patrick Johnson:

“Khan “reads the room “ and changes his mind. It’s a pity that Ben Wallace has been used as a useful idiot to give Khan a shred of statesmanship but at least Ukraine will get the vehicles. Unless of course Khan dreams up some other woke reason to pontificate.”

Ana Po:

“My hearty thanks on behalf of Ukrainians. To both, DT and Boris. You can’t imagine how important it is for the people on the front line.”

Gerald Goldie:

“Well done Daily Telegraph and Mr. Johnson.”

M.Nixon:

“It took Boris criticising Khan to cause Khan to change his mind. Khan is a nasty tyrant who must be kicked out of office.”

Joseph Wyse:

“How shameful it is that Khan was not willing to extend even that small morsel of help to the brave nation of Ukraine, fighting Russian tyranny. Not surprising though, since the Great Khan does whatever he can to lend support to anything that weakens western civilization, whether it be Putin, Hamas or Wokery.”

Jeremy Harvard:

“Well done the Telegraph and Charles Moore in particular. Now that we know Khan’s true colours, even though he has now changed his mind, it would be instructive to know how many potentially useful vehicles have already been sent to the crusher.”

LR Jones:

“Khan is Putin’s lapdog.”

Reply from Chas Rayne:

“Trump is Putin’s lapdog.”

Andrew Richards:

“Surely khan would make a far better mayor for Moscow, can he be transferred, no charge.”

Roger That:

“What a wretched little virtue signalling peasant of a man Khan is.”

