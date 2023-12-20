Russians’ use of synthetic drugs is skyrocketing as soldiers return from Ukraine with addictions and trafficking supply routes dwindle

Dec 19, 2023

Moscow.

Photo by Sefa Karacan/Anadolu via Getty Images

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has radically altered Russia’s criminal underworld, a report has found.

Russian drug traffickers have been forced to find new routes into and out of the country.

The war has also led to a spike in synthetic amphetamines and opioids in Russia, the report says.

The fallout of Russia’s war in Ukraine has revived a period of criminal chaos in the country and radically shifted dynamics within Russia’s underworld drug-trafficking gangs, a new report has found.

In “Time of Troubles,” a December 2023 assessment of the impact of the Ukraine war on Russia’s underworld, the top Russia watcher Mark Galeotti, writing for the Global Initiative against Transnational Organized Crime, reported that Russia’s invasion had resulted in the overhaul of major narcotics routes once used by Russian gangs.

Before the war, Russia served as a hub for cross-border flows of all types of illicit products, such as money, guns, drugs, and people throughout Europe and beyond. Ukraine’s criminal underworld once played a key role in distribution, Galeotti said during a presentation on his report on Monday.

But since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, Galeotti said, Ukrainian gangsters had suddenly “rediscovered their patriotism” and were refusing to cooperate with the Russians. Ukraine’s cold shoulder, coupled with the closing of land routes in countries such as Finland, has forced Russian gangsters to find alternative drug routes.

The report found that in order to get products out of Russia and into other parts of Europe, traffickers were increasingly turning to Belarus as a new crucial transit hub.

Despite border controls set up throughout Europe, heroin, cocaine, and other narcotics were being smuggled out of Russia via Belarus, Galeotti said, while sanctioned items such as microchips and luxury goods were being smuggled in.

Galeotti said the larger criminal networks in Russia had suffered under the new dynamics, but smaller gangs once relegated to the backwaters of the Belarus border were suddenly reaping the rewards.

The war also appears to have impacted the demand for narcotics within Russia itself.

The report found that while some international drugs, such as cocaine and heroin, were still finding their way into the country from countries in Latin America, economic pressure on ordinary Russians’ pocketbooks due to wartime sanctions had changed the game.

Even before the war, cocaine was too expensive for most of Russian society, and the report said the use of heroin was on the decline throughout the country.

The report found that a lack of affordable drugs coupled with unreliable trafficking routes had led to a spike in synthetic drugs throughout Russia.

Galeotti said synthetic opioids were cheaper to manufacture and more accessible for ordinary Russians.

The report found the war had also sped up the use of synthetic amphetamines such as mephedrone — known as “salt” in Russian slang — because of increased consumption in cities such as Donetsk, where many soldiers were either based or taking leave.

A Royal United Service Institute report from May found that some Russian soldiers were being given amphetamines to lower their inhibitions while in combat. Meanwhile, a Russian news outlet in October reported soldiers were getting hard drugs delivered to their trenches to stave off boredom.

Galeotti reported that soldiers had already started to bring addictions back home, which had led to a spike in “salt-related cases” in places such as Krasnodar, Moscow, Kostroma, Kurgan, and Chelyabinsk.

Vladimir Kolokoltsev, Russia’s minister of internal affairs, admitted during a July 2023 antidrug committee meeting that while imports of synthetic drugs from abroad had gone down, domestic production had spiked, Galeotti reported.

It’s a problem that is unlikely to disappear even once the war is over.

“Given the terrible conditions currently experienced by soldiers in Ukraine, including exposure to atrocities, it is likely that the ongoing war will lead to a comparable and sustained increase in the use of drugs for self-medication,” Galeotti wrote.

https://www.businessinsider.com/russia-war-ukraine-led-spike-synthetic-opioids-country-smuggling-narcotics-2023-12

Like this: Like Loading...