Russians Mount Naval 213mm Anti-Submarine Rocket Launcher on Tank

23 January, 2024

Russian T-80B tank chassis equipped with RBU-6000 rocket launcher, January 2024. Photo credits: t.me/btvt2019

The Russian military installed a RBU-6000 Smerch-2 anti-submarine rocket launcher on the chassis of the Т-80 tank.

A video of the system engagement was published by Andrii Tarasenko, a blogger and researcher of the history of tank construction.

A 12-barrel 213mm rocket launcher, specifically the RBU-6000, has been installed on the chassis of a T-80B tank, deprived of the turret, presumably belonging to the Marine unit of the Russian Navy.

The released video shows fire from a DIY multiple rocket launcher system, which can hardly be called accurate even at close range.

The Soviet RBU-6000 rocket launcher is designed for launching depth charges. Due to its range of 5,200 meters, it was suitable for use on ground targets.

The Burya fire control system is typically responsible for targeting the installation. However, it is absent on the tank, leading to a decline in accuracy, especially when manually targeting.

The rocket launcher uses RGB-60 213mm rockets, which carry unguided depth charges with a mass of 113.6 kilograms, the mass of the explosive of which is 23.5 kg. In terms of power, they can be compared with 122 mm Grad MLRS rockets.

RGB-60 are equipped with a UDV-60 fuse. It is armed when the bomb enters the water and provides detonation of the warhead on impact. Presumably, it should be triggered when it hits the ground.

Fire from the RBU-6000 rocket launcher. Illustrative photo

It is also worth noting that reloading of the installation on ships occurs automatically from fire cellars. However, obviously, it will happen manually on these vehicles.

This is not the first appearance of this installation ‘on the ground.’ Previously, bisected 3.5-ton launchers were seen on the chassis of the MT-LB tracked tractor.

In addition, the Russians also installed lighter А-22 Ogon’ naval multiple rocket launchers on armored vehicles.

Russian MT-LB with A-22 Ogon’ MRL, June 2023. Photo from open sources

In October 2023, SSU operators on the left bank of the Kherson region successfully hit one such vehicle with the A-22 MRL using Ukrainian FPV kamikaze drones.

