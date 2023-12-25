Russians are increasingly refusing to participate in assaults and are surrendering in groups, – Ukrainian Armed Forces

25.12.2023

Photo: Russian military (Getty Images)

Russian occupiers are increasingly refusing to participate in assault operations at the front. The invaders began to surrender in groups into Ukrainian captivity.

This was reported by RBC-Ukraine with reference to the speaker of the United Press Center of the Tauride Defense Forces, Colonel Alexander Shtupun, during the telethon.

“There is information about an increasing number of refusals of the invaders to participate in assault operations. In particular, this is recorded in the units of the 1st Army Corps of the Russian Armed Forces. It should be noted that entire groups of Russian military personnel have begun to surrender,” said Shtupun.

According to him, over the past three days, one group of six occupants of the Russian Armed Forces was captured in a short battle. And another one, almost the same in number, surrendered without a fight at all.

“As they say, they came to the voice literally after several shots in the air,” the speaker added.

Shtupun noted that one of the reasons why the Russians surrender is the inhumane attitude towards them by the command.

“Because for refusing to go on senseless assaults or for some other fault, officers strip them naked, this is in winter, put them in “cold pits” like that, beat them and threaten to shoot them,” the speaker said.

Situation at the front

According to the General Staff, 66 military clashes were recorded at the front in Ukraine per day. The defenders repelled dozens of Russian attacks near Avdeevka and destroyed two enemy fighter-bombers.

According to a report from the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), Ukrainian forces are holding positions on the eastern (left bank) of the Kherson region. Positional battles continue in the Krynok area.

Russia’s losses in the war in Ukraine by the morning of Monday, December 25, amounted to 760 occupiers. The total number of losses of the Russian army since the beginning of the invasion is about 353,950 military personnel. In addition, the Ukrainian Armed Forces destroyed 2 enemy aircraft and 33 artillery systems.

