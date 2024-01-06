Russian strike kills six, including three children, in Rivne, Donetsk region

Sunday, 07 January 2024, 00:48

06.01.2024 23:40

In the village of Rivne of the Myrnohrad community in Donetsk region, six people were killed by a Russian shelling, including three children.

This was reported on Facebook by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, Vadym Filashkin, Ukrinform reports.

“Six people are known to have been killed in Rivne, Myrnohrad community. Three children are among the them,” he wrote.

The head of the administration noted that the village had come under heavy Russian shelling at around 15:00 on Saturday, with one of the projectiles hitting a household with residents in it.

In addition, 75 buildings, a paramedic-midwifery station, and an administrative building were damaged.

“The Russians killed another five people in Pokrovsk today,” Filashkin added.

As reported, on Saturday, January 6, the Russian army launched a massive attack on the Pokrovsk district of Donetsk region. It was established that the invaders employed S-300 missiles.

Photo: Vadym Filashkin, Facebook

