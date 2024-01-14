Russian State TV Pundit Warns Life ‘Keeps Getting Worse’ Amid Ukraine War

Jan 14, 2024

Ukrainian T64 tanks move towards Bakhmut, Ukraine, on March 20, 2023. Russian-state television pundit Aleksandr Sytin recently warned that life “keeps getting worse” in Russia amid its war with Ukraine.ARIS MESSINIS/AFP VIA GETTY IMAGES

Russian-state television pundit Aleksandr Sytin recently warned that life “keeps getting worse” in Russia amid its war with Ukraine.

Russian President Vladimir Putin launched his invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, claiming to seek the “denazification” of the Eastern European country’s government and hoping for a quick victory. Nearly two years later, Ukraine’s stronger-than-anticipated defense effort has blocked Russian advances, and both sides continue fighting for control of eastern Ukrainian territory.

The Russian military has faced myriad challenges amid the conflict, including troubles recruiting and maintaining well-trained, disciplined troops. Military analysts have noted that Putin’s troops lack motivation, and questions about the treatment of troops have been raised after a video emerged online appearing to show soldiers being thrown into a pit for refusing to fight.

Sytin, a political scientist, recently appeared on Meeting Point, a Russian daily socio-political talk show, as a panelist. In a clip of the show shared Saturday on X, formerly Twitter, by Julia Davis, founder of the Russia Media Monitor watchdog group, host Andrey Norkin asked the panel if anything in 2024, besides the U.S. election, could “seriously” affect Russia.

Panelists discussed how U.S. support for Ukraine could wane, meaning aid to fund Ukraine’s military could decrease.

Panelist Gevorg Mirzayan, a senior associate professor on U.S. foreign policy, predicted that “no one will abandon Ukraine, but it will get less money.”

“This gives us an opportunity to successfully continue the war in 2024…My prediction for 2024 is, the war most likely won’t end because our goals are ambitious, they’re very ambitious,” he said.

Sytin predicted that the Russia-Ukraine war “will last for a long time” and that “Russia keeps developing economically, but life here keeps getting worse.”

Newsweek reached out to the Russian government via online form for comment on Sytin’s remarks.

As of the end of last month, the U.S. has given over $79 billion in military, financial and humanitarian aid to Ukraine since the start of the war, according to the Kiel Institute for the World Economy, a German research institute that tracks international support for Kyiv.

While President Joe Biden has remained a vocal ally to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, support for funding the war has dwindled among Republicans in Congress, who want to shift focus onto domestic issues like the surge in illegal migrant crossings at the southern border.

Meanwhile, Russia may have a population problem, as the country’s Federal State Statistics Service predicts there will be a natural decline in population by an average of around 500,000 people per year, with the total population decreasing by 7.6 million by 2046.

This past November, Putin said the country faces “difficult demographic challenges” and mourned the decline of traditional large families, saying that “having many children and a large family should become the norm.”

https://www.newsweek.com/russian-state-tv-pundit-warns-life-keeps-getting-worse-amid-ukraine-war-1860571

