Print

Alexander Malkevich, the First Deputy Chairman of the Media Commission of the Public Chamber of the russian federation, expressed shock after visiting the ruins of Bakhmut, “liberated” by the russian occupation army. He shared his thoughts on social media.

“It’s hard to find the right words to describe everything I saw and, most importantly, what I felt. Emotions overwhelmed me – fear, pain, sympathy… Before the trip, I remembered my first visit to Mariupol (in June 2022)… Thought that there was little that could surprise me. But, entering Bakhmut, I felt something different from what I was prepared for. Why? Because then, in June 2022, during my first visit, Mariupol was trying to live. At least a quarter of the city survived… In Popasna and Bakhmut, the situation is different”, – exclaimed Malkevich.

However, in line with kremlin narratives, he conveniently “forgot” to mention that the flourishing Ukrainian city was obliterated by the russian armed forces. According to him, the reason Bakhmut was wiped off the face of the earth was “Ukrainian fascism”.

(C)OSTROV 2023

Like this: Like Loading...