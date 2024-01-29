Russian Planes Drop Two More Bombs In Belgorod Region

These are FAB-250s.

Russian planes dropped 2 more FAB-250 bombs in the Belgorod region of the Russian Federation. This was reported by ASTRA Edition with reference to its own sources.

On 27 January, a FAB-250 bomb was found at the Postnikov farm in the Korochansky district. Locals were not evacuated. The same day, the same bomb was found in the village of Streletskoye, Belgorod district. The bomb was found on Lesnaya Street and the authorities decided to evacuate about 150 residents living within 500 metres of where the bomb fell.

https://t.me/astrapress/47009

According to ASTRA, no one was injured as a result of the munition drop. Both bombs were defused the following day.

On 21 January, FAB-250 fell near the Ionovka farm, partially damaging the local dam.

On 20 April last year, there was a powerful explosion in Belgorod, leaving a crater 20 metres across. The Russian Defence Ministry later said that the explosion was caused by an “abnormal situation” – a munition accidentally fell near a Russian Air Force Su-34 flying over the city.

Three people were injured in the explosion.

https://charter97.org/en/news/2024/1/29/581301/

