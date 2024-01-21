​russian Occupiers Complain that Their Tor-M2 Systems Cannot Cope with Missiles Such As Storm Shadow

Western Storm Shadow/SCALP-EG cruise missiles have proven to be difficult targets for russians. Occupiers recognize that they have limited capabilities to shoot down these objects

According to some russian media, it is very difficult for invaders` Tor-M2 surface-to-air missile systems to deal with Franco-British Storm Shadow/SCALP-EG cruise missiles. This was stated by one of the russian operators of this SAM, who is involved in the war against Ukraine.

This occupier claims that such missiles are very difficult to shoot down. The missile on a radar screen appears literally at the last moment – that is why there is not much time to react.

It is very difficult for invaders` Tor-M2 surface-to-air missile systems to deal with Western cruise missiles / Open source illustrative photo



Invaders claim that the missiles fly to its target at a low altitude. This is why they are invulnerable to russian long-range surface-to-air missile systems as well as the missiles are allegedly intercepted “at the final part of flight path”.

It is worth noting that a certain number of missiles can indeed be shot down by russian air defense. But at the same time, Storm Shadow/SCALP-EG cruise missiles have already destroyed targets that worth hundreds of millions of dollars.

In the future, the Defense Forces of Ukraine will receive more such missiles. In particular, France recently announced its plans to provide Ukraine with 40 additional Storm Shadow/SCALP cruise missiles.

The Ukrainian Air Force uses Franco-British Storm Shadow / SCALP-EG cruise missiles / Photo credit: The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Telegram



These cruise missiles are also used in tandem with the ADM-160 MALD air-launched decoy missile. They are created to divert attention of the occupiers’ air defense.

But for some reason, russians call them “guided aircraft missiles” and constantly report about their destruction. But that is what they are exactly made for.

Destructed ADM-160 MALD air-launched decoy missile / Open source photo



The Tor-M2 surface-to-air missile system is designed to eliminate a range of air targets, including cruise missiles, anti-radar missiles, and other missiles, as well as bombs and unmanned aerial vehicles. The range of destruction of targets is up to 15 kilometers and the height is up to 10 kilometers.

