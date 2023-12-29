Russian forces withdraw some units from Dnipro’s left bank in Kherson region

29 december, 2023

Russia’s Dnepr group, which is responsible for controlling the left-bank Kherson region, has begun the process of withdrawing units of the 205th Brigade.

This is reported by military expert Oleksandr Kovalenko.

According to the expert, the units of the 205th Brigade operated beyond the Pishchanivka-Poima border and in the Pidstepove area. But something happened that required them to be restored.

“Let me remind you that a unit is considered to have lost its combat capability when its losses reach and exceed 30%. In today’s realities, the Russian forces rarely withdraw units from the combat zone for recuperation, even with 60% losses,” he noted.

https://global.espreso.tv/russian-forces-withdraw-some-units-from-dnipros-left-bank-in-kherson-region

