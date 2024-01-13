13 january, 2024
In the Kherson region, the Russian occupation authorities want to start mobilization, including among teenagers
Oleksandr Tolokonnikov, head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration’s press office, said this on Espreso TV.
“Passportization in the Kherson region continues. In addition, the main collaborator Vladimir Saldo announced that all data on people who can be mobilized should be collected by April 15, 2024. In particular, this includes teenagers born in 2007,” he said.
By April 15, all information and lists should be collected, and territorial and medical commissions should be established. On the occupied territory of Kherson region, Saldo plans to start mobilization on April 15, Tolokonnikov added.
- On January 9, the Defense Ministry’s Main Intelligence Directorate reported that Russians were threatening farmers living in the temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions to join the army.
https://global.espreso.tv/russia-ukraine-war-russian-forces-plan-to-mobilize-teenagers-in-kherson-region
Mafia land continuously commits crimes. No matter how despicable it may be, the roaches won’t refrain from doing it.
Just for info, the minimum age for being drafted into the Ukrainian army is 27.
Agreed re your first para.
As for the second, I don’t understand. I don’t doubt your info, but this is suicidal. It explains why the average age of a Ukrainian infantryman is 40, when it should be 25.
Of course a country at war must preserve what it can of its youth, but I’m afraid they must lower the draft age urgently.
To retake the 18% of land lost and hold on to it requires Ukraine to build one of the biggest land armies in the world.
Even that 500,000 they want to mobilise will not be enough.