13 january, 2024

In the Kherson region, the Russian occupation authorities want to start mobilization, including among teenagers

Oleksandr Tolokonnikov, head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration’s press office, said this on Espreso TV.

“Passportization in the Kherson region continues. In addition, the main collaborator Vladimir Saldo announced that all data on people who can be mobilized should be collected by April 15, 2024. In particular, this includes teenagers born in 2007,” he said.

By April 15, all information and lists should be collected, and territorial and medical commissions should be established. On the occupied territory of Kherson region, Saldo plans to start mobilization on April 15, Tolokonnikov added.

On January 9, the Defense Ministry’s Main Intelligence Directorate reported that Russians were threatening farmers living in the temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions to join the army.

https://global.espreso.tv/russia-ukraine-war-russian-forces-plan-to-mobilize-teenagers-in-kherson-region

