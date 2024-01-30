Russian Fighter Jet Shot Down Over Ukraine

Ukrainian forces have shot down a Russian supersonic fighter-bomber over eastern Ukraine, according to Kyiv’s military, in the latest blow to Russia’s air force in the nearly two years of all-out war in the country.

A Russian Su-34 was destroyed over the eastern Luhansk region of Ukraine, the General Staff of Ukraine’s armed forces said in an early morning operational update on Tuesday. The jet was downed on Monday, the Ukrainian military said.

Moscow’s forces have lost a total of 332 aircraft in the more than 23 months of war, Kyiv said on Tuesday. In the past day, Russia also lost 10 tanks, 29 armored combat vehicles and 31 artillery systems, the Ukrainian military said.

“Great job, warriors!” the Ukrainian Defense Ministry said in a brief post to social media.

https://www.newsweek.com/russia-fighter-jet-shot-down-ukraine-su34-1865164?piano_t=1

