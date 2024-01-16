Russian colonel sentenced to 6 years in prison for supplying wrong radars to protect Crimean bridge

Colonel Sergei Volkov, the head of the Russian Guard’s maritime department, was given a six-year prison sentence by a military court in Russia for using inadequate radars to shield the invaders’ Crimean bridge from Ukrainian drone attacks.

Source: Mediazona, a Russian outlet

Details: Volkov faced serious repercussions after being found guilty of abusing his position of authority. The news of his arrest and detention spread by the end of March 2023. The publication claims that the National Guard and the Rostov-on-Don Research Institute of Radio Communications have signed a RUB 395.5 million (approx. US$4,500 – ed.) contract for the supply of two radar systems to counter UAVs, which could be used, among other things, to defend the Crimean bridge.

Volkov pleaded not guilty.

Quote: “According to investigators, Volkov implemented systems that, as it turned out during the execution of the contract, ‘did not allow for successful completion of missions to combat unmanned vehicles.’ During the verdict, the judge clarified that the system that Volkov bought had been serviceable, but not suitable for protection from drones.”

Background:

On the morning of 17 July 2023, Sergei Aksyonov, the so-called head of the Russian administration in occupied Crimea, said that an “emergency” had occurred on the Crimean Bridge, causing it to be closed to traffic. Russian Telegram channels are reporting that a span on the bridge has collapsed.

Ukrainska Pravda sources have reported that the night attack on the Crimean Bridge was a special operation by the Security Service of Ukraine and the Ukrainian Navy. It was noted that the bridge had been attacked with surface drones.

https://www.pravda.com.ua/eng/news/2024/01/16/7437517/

Like this: Like Loading...