Russian army loses over thousand troops, 7 tanks and 10 artillery systems in one day – Ukraine’s General Staff

2 december, 2023

Over the past day, Russian troops stormed five frontline areas and tried to surround Avdiivka, Donetsk region, but the Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled a number of attacks and eliminated 1,070 Russian troops.

This is stated in the morning report of the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ General Staff.

The total combat losses of the Russian Federation from February 24, 2022 to December 2, 2023 are estimated to be:

personnel – about 331,110 (+1070) people,

tanks – 5,571 (+7)

armored combat vehicles – 10,385 (+13)

artillery systems – 7,941 (+10)

MLRS – 913 (+1)

air defense systems – 602 (+0)

aircraft – 323 (+0)

helicopters – 324 (+0)

UAVs of operational and tactical level – 5,994 (+18)

cruise missiles – 1,568 (+1)

ships/boats – 22 (+0)

motor vehicles and tankers – 10,410 (+11)

submarines – 1 (+0)

special equipment – 1,138 (+1)

84 combat clashes took place in the frontline over the last day, Ukraine’s Armed Forces keep defense of Avdiivka

According to the General Staff, in the area of the northern Ukrainian border with Belarus, the operational situation has not changed.

In the northeastern border area, the Russian army maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts active sabotage activities to prevent the deployment of Ukrainian troops to threatened areas, and increases the density of minefields along the state border in the Belgorod region.

In the area of responsibility of the Khortytsia operational-strategic group in the Kupyansk direction, the Russian troops conducted assault operations in the areas of Synkivka, Kharkiv region, and Stelmakhivka, Luhansk region, where the defense forces repelled 13 attacks.

In the Lyman direction, the Russian militants carried out assault operations in the area of Serebryanske forestry in Luhansk region, where the defense forces repulsed 8 attacks.

In the Bakhmut direction, the Russian enemy was conducting assaults in the areas of 5 settlements in the Donetsk region, where the defense forces repelled 21 attacks. Ukrainian defense forces continue assault operations south of Bakhmut in Donetsk region, inflicting losses in manpower and equipment on the Russian forces, and consolidating the achieved positions.

In the area of responsibility of the Tavria operational-strategic group in the Avdiivka direction, the Russian troops keep trying to surround Avdiivka, but Ukraine’s soldiers are holding the line, inflicting significant losses on the Russian enemy. Russia’s offensive actions in 5 areas of Donetsk region were unsuccessful, where the defense forces repulsed 21 attacks.

In the Marinka direction, the Russian army, supported by aviation, conducted unsuccessful assaults near Novomykhailivka in the Donetsk region.

In the Shakhtarsk direction, Russia did not carry out any offensive (assault) actions.

In the Zaporizhzhia direction, the Russian forces unsuccessfully conducted offensive (assault) actions 8 times to regain their lost position in the area of Robotyne, Zaporizhzhia region, and also unsuccessfully stormed the area west of Verbove, Zaporizhzhia region, where Ukrainian defenders repelled 4 more attacks.

At the same time, the Ukrainian Defense Forces continue to conduct offensive operations in the Melitopol direction, inflicting losses in manpower and equipment on the occupation forces, and depleting the Russian enemy along the entire front line.

In the area of responsibility of the Odesa operational-strategic group in the Kherson direction, the defense forces continue to hold their positions on the left bank of the Dnipro River, continue to conduct counter-battery combat, and inflict fire on Russia’s rear.

Russian forces attacked Ukraine with missiles and drones, Ukrainian military struck 3 enemy strongholds

In total, the Russian Federation launched 2 missiles and 30 air strikes, fired 71 times from multiple launch rocket systems at the positions of Ukrainian troops and populated areas. Unfortunately, Russian terrorist attacks have resulted in civilian casualties. Private homes and other civilian infrastructure were destroyed and damaged.

On December 1, Russia once again attacked Ukraine using 2 Kh-59 guided missiles and 23 Shahed-136/131 UAVs. Ukrainian air defense forces destroyed 1 Kh-59 guided missile and 18 attack UAVs.

Serebryanske forestry in Luhansk region and Novomykhailivka in Donetsk region were hit by air strikes. More than 100 settlements in Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipro, Kherson and Mykolaiv regions came under artillery fire.

Over the past day, missile units struck 3 areas of personnel, weapons and military equipment concentration and 5 Russian ammunition depots.

The day before, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the war with Russia had entered a new phase. In addition, the leader of the state is satisfied that the Armed Forces are not retreating from Russian troops.

Like this: Like Loading...