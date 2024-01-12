Russian 70th Guards Motorized Rifle Regiment Headquarters Burned Down In Chechnya

All documents also burned up.

11.01.2024

In the city of Shali (Chechen Republic), the headquarters of the 70th Guards Motorized Rifle Regiment of the Russian Federation burned down.

According to the Sorokin Hvost Telegram channel, the headquarters building burned down with all the documents inside. Cars parked nearby were also damaged.

There is no official message from the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Chechen Republic at the moment.

At the end of 2022, soldiers of this regiment, which took part in the invasion of Ukraine, refused to perform combat missions.

