Russia Wants to Use Military to Restore 1914 Borders

It is now reported that the Russian soldiers who executed captured Ukrainian POWs have all been eliminated in a counterattack north of Avdiivka. On Kremlin State TV they discuss the idea of restoring the territory of Austria-Hungary and then stationing their military there so it acts as a neutral buffer region between Russia’s Empire and the rest of Europe. In Congress, Republicans continue to avoid holding a vote on military aid for Ukraine as they try to kill support for Ukraine by directly linking it with America’s broken immigration policy.

