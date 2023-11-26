Russia steals Ukrainian grain worth at least $1B – PM Shmyhal

26.11.2023 06:40

Famine is remaining a common tool of genocide for Russia.

The relevant statement was made by Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal during the Second International Summit ‘Grain from Ukraine’, which had taken place in Kyiv, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“The occupiers have prepared the technical means to steal and export 12,000 tonnes of grain from the occupied territories on a daily basis. They succeeded only partially, as the heroic resistance of Ukrainians forced the enemy to retreat. However, the amount of stolen goods is impressive – these are millions of tonnes of grain worth about $1 billion. Russia’s plundering of Ukraine continues even now,” Shmyhal said.

In his words, this year Ukraine’s projected harvest is 79 million tonnes, which is 10% higher compared to last year.

A reminder that Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal stated earlier that 25% of this year’s grain harvest is enough to cover Ukraine’s domestic needs, while the rest is likely to be exported.

