Katerina Chernovol22:31, 29.11.23

The massive importation of migrants into the occupied territories has already led to the creation of ethnic criminal groups.

Russian invaders are trying to change the demographic composition of the population in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine. The enemy is bringing migrants from Central Asia there en masse .

The Center for National Resistance reports this . It is noted that the total number of such migrants in the occupied territories of Ukraine has already exceeded 100 thousand people.

Most of the Central Asians “resettled” by Russia work on construction sites. In the future, the Russians plan to mobilize them in exchange for citizenship.

“Such a massive arrival of migrants has already provoked a worsening of the criminal situation and led to the creation of ethnic criminal groups. With the help of organized criminal groups, the Russians are trying to improve control over a region that does not belong to them,” noted the Center of National Resistance.

Note that the countries of Central Asia include Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkmenistan, and Kazakhstan.

