Russia outspends West 2:1 in Ukraine war

One comment
I am absolutely fed up with the pathetic inadequacy of the response of the West to genocide.
Military Aid: 3/10
Economic Aid: 3/10
Sanctions: 1/10
Travel restrictions on Russians : 1/10
Confiscation of Russian assets : 1/10
Allocation of Russian assets to Ukraine: 0/10
Naming Russia as a terror state : 0/10
Confirming officially that Russia is expediting planned, systematic genocide : 0/10
Implementing of NFZ; which would have saved countless thousands of lives : 0/10
Budapest signatories honouring their obligations: 0/10
Acting to arrest and intern Russia’s agents of influence in the west: 0/10
etc etc etc