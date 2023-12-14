scradge1

Russia outspends West 2:1 in Ukraine war

  1. I am absolutely fed up with the pathetic inadequacy of the response of the West to genocide.
    Military Aid: 3/10
    Economic Aid: 3/10
    Sanctions: 1/10
    Travel restrictions on Russians : 1/10
    Confiscation of Russian assets : 1/10
    Allocation of Russian assets to Ukraine: 0/10
    Naming Russia as a terror state : 0/10
    Confirming officially that Russia is expediting planned, systematic genocide : 0/10
    Implementing of NFZ; which would have saved countless thousands of lives : 0/10
    Budapest signatories honouring their obligations: 0/10
    Acting to arrest and intern Russia’s agents of influence in the west: 0/10
    etc etc etc

