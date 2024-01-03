Russia may attack Europe in the next few years – Tusk

Katerina Chernovol23:35, 01/03/24

He noted that almost the entire Russian economy “switched to a wartime rearmament system,” and Europe lags far behind in this regard.

Over the next few years, Russia may attack European countries. This statement was made by Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk .

“No one can doubt that from a strategic point of view, Europe is the object of Russian aggression, and this will happen when Russia’s advantage in military capabilities becomes obvious,” he was quoted as saying by Rzeczpospolita .

According to the Prime Minister of Poland, together with Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski, he prepared an appeal to NATO. This is due to the Russian terrorist attack on Ukraine on December 29, when one of the Russian missiles flew into Polish territory.

“Together with Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski, we have prepared such an initiative, a call to take into account the needs of the European arms industry. Not only for the sake of possible quick support for Ukraine. Not least because almost the entire Russian economy has switched to a wartime rearmament system, and, of course, “Europe is far behind here. We will want to mobilize and use all available diplomatic means and persuasion to make the entire EU understand that without radically enhanced military measures we will be left far behind, which means one thing: Europe will be under direct Russian attack in the next few years.” – Tusk emphasized.

