Russia loaded a new intercontinental ballistic missile into a silo south of Moscow

The Ministry of Defense released a video showing the giant missile being transported into the silo and loaded into it.

Russian missile forces have loaded a new intercontinental ballistic missile “Yars” to a mine at the Kozelsk base in the Kaluga region, southwest of Moscow.

The RS-24 (“Yars”) missile, 23 meters long, is designed to deliver multiple independently targetable reentry vehicles (MIRVs), which allow the missile to deliver multiple nuclear warheads to various targets. writes Reuters.

“The Yars intercontinental ballistic missile was loaded at the Kozelsky compound of the Strategic Missile Forces.” into a silo launcher,” the Ministry of Defense reported.

The Department of Defense released a video showing the giant missile being transported and loaded into the silo. The video was accompanied by loud rock music.

