Russia launches missiles at Ukraine again: all the details

Lyudmila Zhernovskaya17:55, 12/14/23

The Russians launched Kinzhals across Ukraine.

On Thursday, December 14, an air raid alert was announced several times throughout Ukraine . The danger was reported to the command of the Air Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine .

Updated at 17:55: Vinnytsia, to shelters.

Updated at 17:50: Daggers are launched from the east.

Updated at 17:37: Russian tactical aviation is active in the south and east, there is a threat of the use of airborne weapons in the regions.

Updated at 17:33: The Air Force reports a guided missile from the south towards the Dnieper.

Updated at 17:30: All of Ukraine is a missile danger due to the next takeoff of the MiG-31K from the Savasleika airfield.

Updated at 16:20: The alarm in Kyiv was canceled at 16:14, as in most other regions of Ukraine. The danger remained only in the south and east.

Updated at 16:00: The military warns that the activity of Russian tactical aviation in the south and east remains, and there is a threat of the use of airborne weapons.

Updated at 15:55: Rivne, Lutsk – stay in shelters, the Air Force is calling.

Meanwhile, residents of Kyiv and the Khmelnitsky region report that they heard the sounds of explosions during the air raid.

Updated at 15:50: The rocket is in the Zhytomyr region, heading to the west.

Updated at 15:47: The direction of the missiles is Starcon. Three targets detected, urgently take cover.

Updated at 15:45: The occupiers launched missiles. Direction – to Kyiv.

Updated at 15:35: The takeoff of the MiG-31K from the Savasleika airfield was recorded again, alarm throughout the country.

Updated at 15:00: The military reported that the threat against the MiG-31K had been lifted. At the same time, the activity of Russian tactical aviation in the south and east remains, and there is a threat of the use of airborne weapons.

Updated at 14:56: The Kyiv City Military Administration noted that we are talking about Dagger launches.

Updated at 14:52: The military records new missile launches – this time from the Kursk region in the direction of the Sumy region.

At 14:21, the Air Force reported that the Russians launched missiles in the Starokonstantinov area of ​​the Khmelnytsky region. “All of Ukraine is a missile danger! Don’t ignore air raid signals!” – they called on the Ukrainians.

At 14:09, the military wrote that a Russian MiG-31K of the Russian Aerospace Forces was recorded taking off from the Savasleika airfield (Nizhny Novgorod region). Subsequently, they reported possible missile launches from the Lipetsk region.

