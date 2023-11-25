Russia launched terrorist attack precisely on the eve of Holodomor Remembrance Day – Zelensky

25.11.2023 10:29

Russia carried out a terrorist attack deliberately on the eve of Holodomor Remembrance Day by launching more than 70 Shahed combat drones at Ukraine.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said this in a post on the social platform X, Ukrinform reports.

“Russia launched around 70 ‘Shahed’ drones at Ukraine precisely on the eve of the Holodomor genocide commemoration day. Russia’s leadership appears to be proud of its ability to kill people,” the President wrote.

According to him, Ukrainian warriors shot down the majority of the drones, but not all of them.

“We keep working to strengthen our air defense and unite the world in the fight against Russian terror. The terrorist state must be defeated and held accountable for its actions,” he stressed.

As Ukrinform reported, Ukraine commemorates Holodomor victims annually on the fourth Saturday of November.

