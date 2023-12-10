Vadim Khludzinsky18:43, 12/10/23

The Russian Foreign Minister believes that the West is waging a “hybrid war” against Russia.

Russia became stronger as a result of the “conflict” in Ukraine – just as it defeated Hitler and Napoleon. This was stated by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, Sky News reports .

In particular, he stated that the “hybrid war” that the West is allegedly waging against Russia is based on a “culture of destruction,” and “the West’s 500-year domination of the world” is coming to an end. At the same time, according to Lavrov, who is under UK and EU sanctions, the West is trying to exhaust Russia in Ukraine.

“Ukrainians must admit how deep they are in the hole where the Americans put them,” said the Russian Foreign Minister.

When asked what the chances are for diplomacy to achieve a ceasefire or peace, he said: “We will have to call Mr. Zelensky, because a year and a half ago he signed a decree banning any negotiations with Putin.”

Lavrov also noted that Russia has become stronger thanks to the conflict in Ukraine, just as it became stronger by defeating Napoleon and Hitler in the past.

