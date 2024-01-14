Yury Kobzar15:12, 14.01.24

Residents also complain about interruptions in the supply of heat and electricity.

In occupied Donetsk, residents of high-rise buildings are forced to collect snow and melt it to get water. Water supply is not carried out even according to the limited schedule established by the occupiers.

The Astra telegram channel published photos and videos sent by a resident of a multi-storey building at 3 Tereshkova Street in the Tekstilshchik microdistrict.

“According to the schedule, the water supply is at 5 o’clock. Here we are standing. On Wednesday, the water flowed for exactly 50 minutes, the entrance did not have time to fill. Now it’s the beginning of the 8th, we are all standing. There is a grandmother. She lives on the 9th floor alone, and she has been left without water for a week now. For example, I’m going to collect snow now. 21st century,” the woman said.

In Donetsk they melt snow into water

However, this house is still relatively lucky, since it at least has electricity, gas and heating. In some parts of Donetsk there is not even this.

“At the Brick Housing Site, it’s been the sixth month without electricity, no matter where people wrote or called. And there’s been no gas for, say, 2 years. 50 Gvardeiskaya Division St., 27. There is no heating on the lower floors. It’s -10 outside.” . How good it became with the advent of Russia, not like under Bandera’s followers! Then we were so terribly oppressed that water flowed around the clock,” residents of Donetsk complain.

The situation in the occupied territories

As UNIAN wrote, the Kremlin plans to build a number of landfills in the temporarily occupied territories of eastern Ukraine, where garbage will be transported from neighboring regions of the Russian Federation.

We also said that the occupiers still have not fully cleared away the rubble of houses destroyed by the summer flood in the Kherson region. According to Ukrainian officials , in the occupied city of Holaya Pristan there are still houses destroyed by floods, under the ruins of which lie the bodies of residents.

