Russia has already hit Ukraine with ballistic missiles from North Korea, – White House

21:11, 01/04/24

The invaders used them in late December and early January.

The Russian Federation is already firing missiles supplied by North Korea at Ukraine. The Washington Post writes about this with reference to the intelligence of the United States of America.

Two U.S. officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity, say the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea recently provided Russia with launchers and dozens of ballistic missiles to go with them. According to them, the Russian occupiers have already carried out launches – at the end of December and beginning of January.

This demonstrates Kim Jong Un’s growing support for Moscow’s military efforts and also demonstrates Putin’s ability to rely on allies, journalists say. “Russia is becoming increasingly isolated on the world stage and is forced to seek military equipment in like-minded countries,” the US official said.

Updated at 9:20 p.m.: National Security Council spokesman John Kirby confirmed the information. According to him, US intelligence has established that Moscow bought ballistic missiles from North Korea and is looking for short-range ballistic missiles from Iran, writes AP .

Kirby says Russian troops fired at least one of these ballistic missiles on December 30, landing in an open field in the Zaporozhye region. Already on Tuesday, January 2, the invaders launched several North Korean ballistic missiles as part of a night attack.

Kirby said the Russia-Iran deal had not been finalized, but the U.S. was concerned that talks were “actively moving forward.”



