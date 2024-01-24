January 24, 2024January 24, 2024 Bill B. russia Deploys large landing ship to occupied Sevastopol, ATESH resistance movement reports 24 January, 2024 A large landing ship, identified as Project 775, has been deployed to the Grafski pier in temporarily occupied Sevastopol, the Crimean resistance movement Atesh reported on Telegram on Jan. 24. https://english.nv.ua/a-large-russian-landing-ship-has-been-deployed-to-temporarily-occupied-sevastopol-50386889.html Share this news from Ukraine Today .org:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
One comment
Another nice target asking to be destroyed. The moskali never seem to learn.