Bill B.

russia Deploys large landing ship to occupied Sevastopol, ATESH resistance movement reports

24 January, 2024

A large landing ship, identified as Project 775, has been deployed to the Grafski pier in temporarily occupied Sevastopol, the Crimean resistance movement Atesh reported on Telegram on Jan. 24.

https://english.nv.ua/a-large-russian-landing-ship-has-been-deployed-to-temporarily-occupied-sevastopol-50386889.html

One comment

Enter comments here: