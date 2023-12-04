Rheinmetall receives contract for “tens of thousands” of 155-mm shells for Ukraine

4 DECEMBER 2023

The German arms concern Rheinmetall won a large order for 155-mm artillery ammunition for Ukraine; the customer is an unnamed NATO country.

Details: The order, worth about 142 million euros, involves the production of “tens of thousands” of combat-ready 155-mm shells. They will be produced by the concern’s recently acquired subsidiary Expal (Rheinmetall Expal Munitions) in Spain.

The customer is reported to be a NATO country that has declared its long-term intentions to provide Ukraine with military support to combat Russian aggression.

Shells from this order will be delivered as early as 2025. In 2024, Ukraine will be able to receive about 40,000 shells from an older order for Rheinmetall.

The concern also recalled that in mid-October 2023, it received an order from Germany for 150,000 155-mm ammunition for Ukraine, as well as additional high-explosive DM 121 projectiles.

The concern also notes that in 2024, it plans to significantly increase its production capacity in Spain, Germany, South Africa and Australia, after which the annual production capacity will reach 700,000 ammunition.

This fall, Rheinmetall received permission to create a joint venture with the Ukrainian Defence Industry Concern (formerly Ukroboronprom); this enterprise has already been registered in Ukraine. The German company expects to sign contracts for the creation of two more joint ventures – for the production of ammunition and anti-aircraft defence equipment.

