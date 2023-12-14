Republican lawmakers went on vacation without agreeing on aid to Ukraine

Katerina Chernovol21:35, 12/14/23
Both houses of the US Congress will return to work on January 9, 2024.
In the United States, Republican lawmakers went into holiday break without agreeing on President Biden’s request for additional funding, which includes assistance to Ukraine .
“Today Putin said his aggression in Ukraine will continue and there will only be peace “when our goals are achieved.” We all know what that means. I hope the Republicans, who have held critical aid to Ukraine hostage for months, heard him clearly message. Instead, they go on vacation while the Ukrainians go into battle,” White House National Security Council Coordinator John Kirby said during a briefing .
He noted that the Ukrainian people will endure “more shelling, more air attacks, more cold, dark nights.” Kirby emphasized that in the last 24-48 hours alone, the Russians have struck critical infrastructure.
“They need our help. And they need it right now, not after eggnog (a cocktail popular in the United States during the Christmas holidays – ed.). If this is not enough to change your mind, think about our own interests. We We know that what happens in Ukraine affects not only Ukraine. This is not someone else’s war, Putin is challenging the world order that we helped build,” Kirby emphasized.
Note that the House of Representatives completed its voting on Wednesday, December 13. Its members are expected to return to their districts on Thursday, December 14.
5 comments
Those who blocked Ukraine Aid:
Have a nice holiday with your families!
Said no one at all. At least no one with any compassion or conscience.
While you are sunning yourselves in Florida or the Bahamas, skiing in Colorado, or just relaxing in your warm homes with the kids all around you, just spare a few thoughts for Ukrainian soldiers and their families, who will enjoy none of those things.
If the blockers suffer from prolonged attacks of diarrhea, blocked intestines and painful hemorrhoids, that will be most unfortunate.
NOT.
The fact that representation was unable to work together to get this passed is pathetic.
???
Senate expected to return to DC next week, hoping to finish border talks
The Senate was scheduled to start recess as soon as Thursday and not return until the new year, but Chuck Schumer said negotiations on the border are progressing.
https://www.politico.com/live-updates/2023/12/14/congress/senate-delays-recess-for-border-talks-00131821
“The expectation after this caucus meeting is we’re going to come back next week and try to finish this thing … and hopefully have something to vote on,” said Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.). Negotiators are expected to continue talking this week and over the weekend.
“If we believe something is important and urgent, we should stay and get the job done. That is certainly the case with the supplemental,” Schumer said. “For the information of all senators, after we finish today, the Senate will return Monday. That will give negotiators from the White House, Senate Democrats and Senate Republicans a time to work through the weekend in an effort to reach a framework agreement.”
https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/4360737-border-deal-senate-recess/