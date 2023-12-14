Republican lawmakers went on vacation without agreeing on aid to Ukraine

Katerina Chernovol21:35, 12/14/23

Both houses of the US Congress will return to work on January 9, 2024.

In the United States, Republican lawmakers went into holiday break without agreeing on President Biden’s request for additional funding, which includes assistance to Ukraine .

“Today Putin said his aggression in Ukraine will continue and there will only be peace “when our goals are achieved.” We all know what that means. I hope the Republicans, who have held critical aid to Ukraine hostage for months, heard him clearly message. Instead, they go on vacation while the Ukrainians go into battle,” White House National Security Council Coordinator John Kirby said during a briefing .

He noted that the Ukrainian people will endure “more shelling, more air attacks, more cold, dark nights.” Kirby emphasized that in the last 24-48 hours alone, the Russians have struck critical infrastructure.

“They need our help. And they need it right now, not after eggnog (a cocktail popular in the United States during the Christmas holidays – ed.). If this is not enough to change your mind, think about our own interests. We We know that what happens in Ukraine affects not only Ukraine. This is not someone else’s war, Putin is challenging the world order that we helped build,” Kirby emphasized.

Note that the House of Representatives completed its voting on Wednesday, December 13. Its members are expected to return to their districts on Thursday, December 14.

