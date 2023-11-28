Putin’s daughter’s foundation has become a co-owner of Russia’s largest drone manufacturer, media

Katerina Chernovol20:37, 28.11.23

In July 2023, Ukraine imposed sanctions on this company.

The National Intellectual Development Foundation, better known as Innopraktika and headed by Russian dictator Vladimir Putin’s daughter Katerina Tikhonova, has bought a stake in Russia’s largest drone manufacturer. We are talking about the Geoscan group of companies.

According to The Moscow Times , Geoscan produces civil aviation drones, as well as software for photogrammetric data processing. It is noteworthy that in July 2023, Ukraine imposed sanctions on this company because its products are integrated into the production chain of military and/or dual-use goods and services.

The reason for imposing sanctions was a statement by the head of the government of Bashkortostan, Andrei Nazarov. He said that the Geoscan-Ufa facilities will produce drones for the Russian war against Ukraine.

“Until July 2022, Geoscan-Ufa was part of the Geoscan group of companies, but Semenov sold 40% of the company to Venus Mirzayanov, the general director of the Ural-Trading company, which had the remaining 60%. Ural-Trading itself belongs to an unknown person “Halit Zaripov, 67. The company is engaged in numerous activities – from real estate valuation to beer and meat trading. The production of drones is not in its profile,” the message said.

