Marta Gichko15:16, 11.01.24

Vorontsova said that Russian society is “human-centric.”

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin’s eldest daughter Maria Vorontsova gave a rare interview. In particular, she stated that Russia is a “human-centric” state for which human life is the highest value.

According to The Moscow Times, Putin never publicly recognized Vorontsova and her younger sister Ekaterina Tikhonova as his daughters, and the details of their lives were kept strictly secret by the Kremlin.

“For us, the value of human life is the highest value. Russia is a human-centric society,” Vorontsova said in an interview with Medtech.Mocsow, associated with the Moscow mayor’s office.

While communicating with propagandists, Vorontsova, who is an endocrinologist, also spoke about the achievements of world medicine and shared details of her literary, musical and sports interests.

Interviewer Vyacheslav Shulenin did not mention Vorontsova’s connections with Putin during the conversation. He also worked at the Moscow City Hall from 2013 to 2017. His last position there was as first deputy chief of staff.

Other news about Maria Vorontsova

“MO” wrote that endocrinologist Vorontsova was the author of an article in the American publishing house the Endocrine Society. The article was published shortly before the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

She continues to be published by the Swiss publisher MDPI Publishing. Three articles on endocrinology and medicine, in which she co-authored, were written and published after the outbreak of the war. The last one was published at the end of April 2023. This publishing house did not answer MO’s question. MDPI Publishing appeared in the 1990s and is considered less reputable in the scientific community than the American one.

(C)UNIAN 2024

Like this: Like Loading...