Putin mobilises 170,000 new men.

Dec 6, 2023

Various media outlets have given considerable coverage to Putin’s edict to conscript more men for his war in Ukraine. Conservative estimates of Russian casualties now stand at 332,000 killed or wounded and an average daily loss rate of 800. If the current rate continues Putin’s new recruits will only last about 200 days. It is likely that new troops will be replacing casualties rather than increasing the size of Russian forces.

It is inevitable that many potential recruits will once again run for the border. In 2022 more than one million Russians fled before borders could be closed. Although it will be difficult, long Russian borders offer many opportunities for escape. People in vital industries will hope to be exempted, but Russian administration being what it is, local officials will meet targets regardless of the long term consequences. Prisons will once again be a source of supply, but with so many prisoners already used up on the battlefield Putin will be looking to coerce anyone with a minor offence into his army.

Large sums of money are being offered to volunteers to join up, but stories of unpaid wages, high death rates and terrible conditions are seeping home despite state controlled media systems. Money will not cure Putin’s manpower problem.

All this recruitment reduces the workforce and undermines Russia’s ability to sustain its failing economy. Unemployment is running at 2%, a level unheard of because there are insufficient people available for work. Inflation is estimated to be rising to 40% pa, and queues for basic food items have returned to the towns, a situation not seen since the end of the Soviet Union. Russia’s wealth fund is estimated to become empty in another six to twelve months. Russia is being forced to sell oil and gas to China and India for Yuan and Rupees which are hard to use on the international market. This makes their balance of payments look healthy but they can only spend it in China and India.

On top of this, the declining Russian population has been a concern for many years. It is hard to imagine how a drop in childbirth rates will be resolved when all the young men are coming home in boxes.

It is important for Ukraine’s allies to up their game now, increase their support, double down on weapons manufacturing and ensure that Putin understands that he has no choice. He must be convinced to take what is left of his troops and go home.

Slava Ukraini!

