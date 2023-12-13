Geert Wilders, the leader of the Dutch Freedom Party and prospective future Prime Minister of the Netherlands, has called Russian dictator Vladimir Putin a “terrible dictator,” Bloomberg reported on Dec. 13.

Wilders, who claimed victory in parliamentary elections on Nov. 22, had been praised by Russian propagandists for his success, viewing it as a win for Moscow given his previous commendations of Vladimir Putin. However, on Dec. 13, Wilders attempted to convince Dutch lawmakers that he is not a “friend of Russia” and considers Russia an aggressor.

“Putin is a terrible dictator,” Wilders stated.

At the same time, he signaled opposition to sustained Dutch security assistance to Ukraine.

“We believe we shouldn’t give military support to Ukraine while we are unable to defend our own country,” the politician said during a parliamentary debate.

https://english.nv.ua/nation/putin-is-a-terrible-dictator-geert-wilders-50376266.html

