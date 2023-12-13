Geert Wilders, the leader of the Dutch Freedom Party and prospective future Prime Minister of the Netherlands, has called Russian dictator Vladimir Putin a “terrible dictator,” Bloomberg reported on Dec. 13.
Wilders, who claimed victory in parliamentary elections on Nov. 22, had been praised by Russian propagandists for his success, viewing it as a win for Moscow given his previous commendations of Vladimir Putin. However, on Dec. 13, Wilders attempted to convince Dutch lawmakers that he is not a “friend of Russia” and considers Russia an aggressor.
“Putin is a terrible dictator,” Wilders stated.
At the same time, he signaled opposition to sustained Dutch security assistance to Ukraine.
“We believe we shouldn’t give military support to Ukraine while we are unable to defend our own country,” the politician said during a parliamentary debate.
https://english.nv.ua/nation/putin-is-a-terrible-dictator-geert-wilders-50376266.html
5 comments
“Wilders, who claimed victory in parliamentary elections on Nov. 22, had been praised by Russian propagandists for his success, viewing it as a win for Moscow given his previous commendations of Vladimir Putin.”
Tomorrow Wilders will become a nazi, to join all the other nazis in the West. I’m not sure what he wants to protect the Dutch borders from. I’ve yet to see any tanks on the street, or attack helicopters flying over Holland.
He’s a lying SOB. I hope the Dutch are smarter then to listen to this fool
It appears they already did, when they elected him.
Islam is a disease and Putler’s buddy in Ankara organized the systematic islamization of Europe on purpose for decades to destabilize the continent politically in Putler’s favor.
Never believe a word that such a creature utters. He’ll say anything to gain power in the Netherlands, even “denounce” his one and only hero, Vlad, the short and shirtless fascist monster.