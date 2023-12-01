Putin increased the size of the army by 170 thousand people. The Russian Ministry of Defense stated that this is “an adequate response to NATO’s aggressive activities.”

20:08, December 1, 2023Source:

President of Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree increasing the number of personnel in the country’s army by almost 170 thousand people. The document was published on the Kremlin website.

According to the decree, the staffing level of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation will be 2,209,130 ​​people, including 1,320,000 military personnel. The previous decree on the staff strength of the army, which was declared invalid by the new document, stated the number of the RF Armed Forces at 2,039,758 people, including 1,150,628 military personnel.

The Russian Ministry of Defense stated that the size of the army will be increased due to “citizens expressing a desire to perform military service under a contract.” “In this regard, there are no plans to significantly increase the conscription of citizens for compulsory military service. There is no provision for mobilization ,” the department notes.

The ministry explained the increase in the size of the army by “increasing threats to the country associated with a special military operation and the ongoing expansion of NATO.” The department considers such threats to be the build-up of the alliance’s joint armed forces near Russia’s borders, the deployment of additional air defense and strike weapons, as well as the build-up of the potential of NATO’s tactical nuclear forces.

“Under the current conditions, an additional increase in the combat strength and size of the armed forces is an adequate response to the aggressive activities of the NATO bloc,” the Russian Ministry of Defense said.

At the end of November, UK Defense intelligence said that over the past month and a half, Russian troops were likely to have suffered some of the highest casualties of the entire war in Ukraine. This statement was based on data from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. British intelligence emphasized that they could not confirm the methodology of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, but “if we take the total number of killed and wounded, then these values ​​are plausible.”

It is unknown how many military personnel have died since the beginning of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. In August, The New York Times reported that Russia had lost up to 120 thousand military personnel killed and another 170-180 thousand military personnel wounded.

In July, Meduza and Mediazona published a joint study on the losses of the Russian army during the year and a half of the war in Ukraine. According to calculations based on statistical data, from February 24, 2022 to the end of May 2023, 47 thousand Russian military personnel were killed in Ukraine.

Journalists from Mediazona and the BBC Russian Service, together with a team of volunteers, by December 1, confirmed from open sources the identities of 38,261 Russian military personnel who died during the full-scale war in Ukraine.

