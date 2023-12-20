Putin has already lost the war against Ukraine – Blinken (video)

Vadim Khludzinsky20:34, 12/20/23

According to the US Secretary of State, Washington has a clear plan for the future recovery of Ukraine.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has already lost the war with Ukraine , because he has not achieved his main goal – to erase Ukraine from the earth and absorb it into Russia. This was stated by United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

According to him, the Ukrainians did the impossible – they withstood one of the largest armies in the world.

“One thing I agree with Putin is that American assistance is critical for Ukraine,” Blinken said.

He also stressed that the United States has a clear plan for the future restoration of Ukraine.

“So that it can independently strengthen itself economically and militarily and exist without the current level of support,” the US Secretary of State noted.

In addition, Blinken assured that the United States will continue to rally countries around the world to “support the freedom and independence of Ukraine and to ensure that Russian aggression remains a strategic failure.”

US assistance to Ukraine – latest news

The United States will be responsible for the defeat of Ukraine if it does not provide it with money. This was stated by US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen. She noted that financing – in particular for national budget support for Ukraine – is “extremely important” and is a prerequisite for Ukraine to receive support from the International Monetary Fund.

UNIAN previously reported that members of Congress from the Republican Party issued an ultimatum to Biden regarding support for Ukraine. Thus, Speaker of the House of Representatives Mike Johnson, in a letter to the director of the White House Office of Management and Finance, Shalanda Young, said that he would not support further military assistance to Kyiv if the White House does not agree to strengthen security of the border with Mexico.

