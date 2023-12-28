putin faces a ‘crisis’ in 2024 as lack of manpower threatens his grip on power (video discussion)

12/28/2023
One comment
This discussion does not come out very favourably for Ukraine. Theresa Fallon says, without evidence, that putler has a crisis of manpower issues and that Ukraine doesn’t!
She then makes a most unhelpful claim that “the Vietnamese were fighting the might of the US army, but were fighting for their land”, as if to imply that it was a colonial war like putler’s Holocaust. She conveniently forgot to mention that the South was fighting the North because it didn’t want to be swamped with commies and the US was helping them.
But in fact the US withdrew and let commies take over anyway. They repeated that fiasco in Afghanistan, leaving it in the hands of putler-backed savages.