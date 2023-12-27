‘Putin could lose power like Gaddafi’ if Ukraine war ends | Bill Browder

Share this news from Ukraine Today .org:
2 comments
Bill says that putler is laughing because of the incredible success of a small number of his agents in the EU and US in choking off Ukraine Aid.
He says his two key ambitions for 2024 are to free his friend Vladimir Kara-Murza and to free off the $350 billion of putinaZi assets to help Ukraine fight off the orc vermin. He says that Dave Cameron is fully on board with this project.
God willing, they will succeed.
“Putin has terrible, terrible things in store for us…”
That is what Bill said more than a year ago. He was right wasn’t he?
Ukraine small taste of what’s to come from Putin: Bill Browder:
https://m.youtube.com/watch?si=9CX1nXla-OMPJEeV&v=miBCm5M6yWo&feature=youtu.be
