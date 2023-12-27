scradge1

‘Putin could lose power like Gaddafi’ if Ukraine war ends | Bill Browder

2 comments

  1. Bill says that putler is laughing because of the incredible success of a small number of his agents in the EU and US in choking off Ukraine Aid.
    He says his two key ambitions for 2024 are to free his friend Vladimir Kara-Murza and to free off the $350 billion of putinaZi assets to help Ukraine fight off the orc vermin. He says that Dave Cameron is fully on board with this project.
    God willing, they will succeed.

    Reply

Enter comments here: