Putin accidentally let slip that more than 300 thousand Russians died in Ukraine – Independent

Ekaterina Girnyk19:00, 12/14/23

Putin said that 617 thousand Russians are fighting in Ukraine.

Vladimir Putin inadvertently admitted during his press conference that more than 300,000 Russian soldiers have been killed or seriously wounded since the start of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine. The Independent writes about this , analyzing the speech of the Russian dictator.

Thus, during his first press conference after the full-scale invasion, Putin said that 244 thousand Russians had been mobilized for the war, and then added that 486 thousand had volunteered to fight.

Then he said that 617 thousand Russians are fighting in Ukraine.

At the same time, the Independent writes, according to military analyst Yan Matveev, another 250 thousand Russian soldiers were involved in the first stages of the invasion six months before partial mobilization in September 2022.

“That is, Putin literally admitted irretrievable losses in the amount of 363 thousand people,” Matveev said.

The last time the Kremlin published an estimate of the death toll was in September 2022, when it said just 5,937 soldiers had been killed.

(C)UNIAN 2023

Like this: Like Loading...