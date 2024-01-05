The leader of the “DNR” Denis Pushilin said that a medal “For the Liberation of Marinka” will soon be established. He told reporters about this in Moscow.

“I believe it would be absolutely fair for all the guys who were involved in the liberation of the city to receive this award”, – he said.

The leader of the “republic” clarified that a corresponding bill has already been submitted to the “People’s Council of the DNR”.

Pushilin did not clarify that the “liberation” of Marinka means the complete destruction of the satellite city of Donetsk.

(C)OSTROV 2024

Like this: Like Loading...