Prominent Russian drone operator ‘Moisei’ neutralized in Krynky

In the Krynky area, on the left bank of Kherson Oblast, Ukrainian forces have eliminated a prominent Russian drone operator called Moisei, his wife confirmed on social media.

Ironically, Moisei regularly used Telegram to post provocations and threats against Robert Broudy, the commander of the Ukrainian UAV unit “Madyar Hawks,” which also operates in the area.

According to one such post, Moisei taunted “I’m waiting for ‘Madyar’ in Novotyahynka/Ivanivka/Tyahynka.”

Unfortunately for Moisei, Broudy and his “Madyar Hawks” were more than happy to send an answer. While they will continue their combat missions in defense of Ukraine, Moisei won’t be posting on Telegram any longer.

The exact number of invaders eliminated in the strike alongside Moisei is currently undisclosed.

https://english.nv.ua/nation/prominent-russia-drone-operator-moisei-neutralized-in-krynky-50385530.html

