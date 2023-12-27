Production of mortar shells increased 42 times, artillery shells almost tripled, – government

Dmitry Petrovsky20:08, 12/27/23

According to the Minister for Strategic Industries Alexander Kamyshin, in 2023 Ukraine produced three times more ammunition than last year.

In 2023, the Ukrainian military-industrial complex significantly increased the production of ammunition , in particular mortar mines and artillery shells. As an UNIAN correspondent reports, Minister for Strategic Industries Alexander Kamyshin said this at a briefing.

“Everyone is concerned about the production of ammunition. We already have a significant increase in the range of mortar rounds by 42 times. We have an increase in artillery shells – almost three times. And we are working to grow further. The shortage of explosives – gunpowder – is holding us back; the shortage is not only in Ukraine, but also in the global world,” Kamyshin said.

According to him, this year Ukraine has tripled production compared to last year. Moreover, next year it is planned to increase the capacity sixfold.

In addition, the minister noted that now the share of private companies in the production of weapons is increasing and is approaching the share of state-owned enterprises. Previously, there was a state monopoly in this industry.

Weapons production in Ukraine

In December, it became known that Ukraine had agreed with companies in the United States to produce 155-mm shells .

Later, the head of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense, Rustem Umerov, said that Ukraine is entering 2024 with a ready-made plan for the purchase of drones .

