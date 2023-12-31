Powerful Russian missile strike on Kyiv: 23 casualties already

Ekaterina Prisyazhnyuk12:53, 12/31/23

The search and rescue operation continued in the capital.

The number of victims of the powerful missile attack on Kyiv, which the Russians carried out on December 29, is already more than 20 people.

Rescuers found another victim under the rubble, the Kiev City Military Administration reported on its Telegram channel on Sunday, December 31. “As of this moment, on December 29, the Russians have already killed 22 Kiev residents with rockets,” the department noted.

Later, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported that there were already 23 dead. “…23 dead people were rescued from under the rubble. As of 12:30 in the Shevchenkovsky district of Kiev, rescuers rescued 23 people who died during a Russian missile attack from under the rubble December 29. Eight people were rescued. According to the National Police, 35 people were injured. Rescue operations continue,” the rescuers shared.

Earlier it became known that the bodies of two more people were found, and the total number of victims exceeded 20 people. “…There are already 21 people killed by Russian missiles in Kyiv. Rescuers pulled out two more bodies from under the rubble. A terrible tragedy for our city,” the KGVA statement said.

In the morning, authorities also reported that two more dead had been found, after which the total number of victims increased to 19 people. “Two more dead. The total is already 19! Rescuers continue to identify victims of the Russian missile attack,” the KGVA noted and added that the rescue operation continues.

(C)UNIAN 2023

Like this: Like Loading...