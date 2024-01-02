Powerful explosions sound in Sevastopol (photo)

Lyudmila Zhernovskaya23:36, 01/02/24

Loud explosions were heard in occupied Sevastopol, local residents began reporting this at about 11:30 p.m. They said the explosions shook the walls and set off alarms.

Advisor to the mayor of Mariupol Pyotr Andryushchenko writes that a “super-power” explosion occurred in the village of Turgenevo near Bakhchisarai, and the blast wave reached Sevastopol. “I say, now it’s our move,” he wrote in his Telegram channel .

Later, Andryushchenko reported that smoke was rising in the area of ​​Cape Fiolent. Meanwhile, the Gauleiter of Sevastopol, Mikhail Razvozhaev, says that a missile could have been shot down over the Black Sea.

“According to information from the rescue service of Sevastopol, no damage to the infrastructure was recorded. Operational services continue to monitor the situation,” he added.

