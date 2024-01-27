Power steering hackers dealt a powerful blow to the Russian IT sector: IPL Consulting was destroyed

Veronica Prokhorenko10:45, 01/27/24

We are talking about a company that is responsible for the implementation of information systems in Russian industry.

Hackers of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine destroyed the entire IT infrastructure of the Russian company IPL Consulting during a new cyber attack .

The Main Intelligence Directorate explained that we are talking about a company that was involved in the implementation of information systems in Russian industry and positioned itself as one of the most modern projects on the Russian market.

IPL Consulting provided services to companies involved in the design of components for aviation and automobiles in the Russian Federation, heavy mechanical engineering, and the production of equipment and instruments necessary for the Russian military-industrial complex for the war with Ukraine.

“The destructive attack against IPL Consulting was carried out by GUR specialists, who penetrated the company’s internal network and destroyed its entire IT infrastructure of more than 60 terabytes in size, dozens of servers and databases,” the GUR clarified.

They predict “painful” losses due to the clearing of IPL Consulting’s information databases: in the future, dozens of companies associated with the Russian defense industry will suffer.

Hackers attacked Putin’s main provider

On January 23, the Main Intelligence Directorate also revealed details of a powerful cyber attack on the Akado-Telecom provider . We were talking about a company that fed the Putin administration and the Russian FSB offices in Moscow with the Internet. The first problems with traffic appeared on January 21 and 22; Russia still cannot cope with the consequences of the hackers’ activities, Ukrainian intelligence said.

