Politico recognizes Ukraine House in Davos as best pavilion

The Ukraine House, which worked during the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, this week, was recognized as the best pavilion.

That’s according to Politico, Ukrinform reports.

“Ukraine House, with its seamless security checks, its tranquil, work-friendly underground cafe, and the quality of its panels. The Ukrainians took over the spacious spot at Promenade 59 — a furniture store in non-WEF times — for the second year in a row,” the publication’s description says.

Politico added that the all-women-run pavilion featured a stirring “Russian war crimes” map, as well as three gigantic screens showing cute TikTok videos filmed by Ukrainians.

