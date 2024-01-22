Poland joined the G7 declaration on security guarantees for Ukraine

Vadim Khludzinsky15:40, 01/22/24

According to Donald Tusk, there are no disagreements in Poland regarding support for Kyiv.

Poland joined the G7 countries’ declaration on security guarantees for Ukraine . This was reported in the office of the country’s Prime Minister Donald Tusk .

“Poland has joined the G7 declaration, a declaration whose purpose is to mobilize democratic countries in support of Ukraine,” the statement said.

As you know, Donald Tusk arrived in Kyiv on Monday, January 22. This is his first trip to Ukraine after returning to the post of Prime Minister of Poland.

Tusk stressed that there are no disagreements in Poland regarding support for Ukraine.

“We have reached an agreement with Mr. President (Vladimir Zelensky of Ukraine – ed.) on the role of Poland, which will fully support Ukraine’s rapid accession to the European Union,” the head of the Polish government noted.

