Petro Poroshenko statement

In the coming days, I have scheduled international meetings at the highest level with representatives of the U.S. Senate and Congress and the Polish Seim.

We had to discuss giving us weapons, financial support, supporting the economy and eurointegration.

But now our team is forced to prepare apology letters to cancel these meetings due to the foolish actions of the government. This is an absolutely senseless attack on unity that cannot be understood and explained. Because unity is the key to our victory.

The next 2 weeks are going to be overwhelming for our country – we have huge challenges.

December 14-15 will be the summit of the European Council, which has to approve the decision of the European Commission to start negotiations on Ukraine’s accession to the EU. The window of opportunity is very narrow and we don’t have to let anyone stop our country on the way to the EU.

For this Poland, I had a meeting scheduled with the leadership of the Sejm, the European Integration Committee, the International Affairs Committee. To Warsaw we carried specific proposals on solving the problem of blocked border carriers, partnership and support of the European integration of Ukraine, joint production of shells for the Armed Forces in Poland.

Also very important is the mission in the United States. By the New Year, Congress should allocate funds to purchase weapons, ammunition and cover the budget deficit for Ukraine. For Ukraine it’s vital. For this, at the invitation of the US Senate and Congress, I was supposed to be the only Ukrainian representative on the panel of the International Democratic Party Forum.

A nine-page program of international meetings was planned, including a summit with the Speaker of the US Congress Johnson, Congressmen and Senators, Pentagon and State Dep leadership, representatives of the US Congressional Intelligence Committee, national security advisers, the Vice President of the European Commission, the leader of the Conservative Party of Britain, the former Prime Minister of Canada. I was going there to knock out much needed help for Ukraine…

But this morning I was not released, even though I had an order from the Head of the VRU, which clearly stated that I had an international business from December 1 to December 8.

No one is able to explain what this attack on unity was for. While the whole country lives in unity, useful idiots destroy Ukraine’s ability to defend itself by democratic methods. Such senseless actions are a huge threat to the defense capability of the country, to our European path. They hinder our fight against a cruel enemy, they expose us in a bad light before partners, they destroy unity within society.

We win because we are a free democratic country and our nation is highly motivated. This is how it should continue to be. The germs have to be stopped. The nation must be united around zsu and victory.

Найближчими днями в мене були заплановані міжнародні зустрічі на найвищому рівні з представниками Сенату та Конгресу США й Сейму Польщі.

Мали обговорювати надання нам зброї, фінансової підтримки, підтримки економіки та євроінтеграції.

Але зараз наша команда вимушена готувати листи з вибаченнями щодо скасування цих зустрічей через безглузді дії влади. Це абсолютно безглузда атаку на єдність, яку неможливо зрозуміти й пояснити. Бо єдність це запорука нашої перемоги.

Наступні 2 тижні будуть надважливими для нашої країни — ми маємо величезні виклики.

14-15 грудня буде саміт Європейської Ради, яка має затвердити рішення Єврокомісії про початок переговорів щодо вступу України в ЄС. Вікно можливостей є дуже вузьким і ми не маємо дати нікому зупинити нашу країну на шляху до ЄС.

Для цього Польщі в мене була запланована зустріч з керівництвом Сейму, комітету євроінтеграції, комітету міжнародних справ. До Варшави ми везли конкретні пропозиції щодо вирішення проблеми заблокованих на кордоні перевізників, партнерства і підтримки євроінтеграції України, спільного виробництва снарядів для ЗСУ на території Польщі.

Також дуже важливою є місія в США. До Нового року Конгрес має виділити кошти на закупівлю зброї, боєприпасів та покриття дефіциту бюджету для України. Для України це життєво необхідно. Для цього, на запрошення Сенату та Конгресу США, я мав бути єдиним представником України на панелі Міжнародного форуму демократичної партії.

Була запланована програма міжнародних зустрічей на 9 сторінок, у тому числі на найвищому рівні зі спікером Конгресу США Джонсоном, конгресменами та сенаторами, керівництвом Пентагону та Держдепу, представниками комітету розвідки конгрес США, радниками з нацбезпеки, віцепрезидентом Єврокомісії, лідером Консервативної партії Великобританії, колишнім прем’єром Канади. Я їхав туди вибивати для України так необхідну допомогу…

Але сьогодні зранку мене не випустили, хоча я мав на руках розпорядження Голови ВРУ, де було чітко зазначено, що я маю міжнародне відрядження з 1 по 8 грудня.

Ніхто не здатен пояснити, для чого була ця атака на єдність. Поки вся країна живе об’єднанням, корисні ідіоти руйнують здатність України захищати себе демократичними методами. Такі безглузід дії — величезна загроза для обороноздатності країни, для нашого європейського шляху. Вони заважають нашій боротьбі проти жорстокого ворога, вони виставляють нас у поганому світлі перед партнерами, вони руйнують єдність всередині суспільства.

Ми перемагаємо, бо ми вільна демократична країна і наша нація дуже мотивована. Так має бути й надалі. Чвари треба зупинити. Нація повинна бути об’єднана довкола ЗСУ та Перемоги.

