“Peaceful” Russians at the front complain about the deception of the Ministry of Defense

Angela Bachevskaya01:57, 12.12.23

They are sent for mine clearance and assault.

Russians who went to war against Ukraine “in peaceful professions” are transferred to sappers and attack aircraft. This is reported by the Russian project “We Can Explain” .

Relatives of military personnel say in chats that cooks and paramedics, who were “retrained” as sappers and attack aircraft, are now unable to break contracts with the Russian Ministry of Defense.

One woman complains that her friend went to war as a cook in order to be close to her occupier son. A week later she reported that she was sent to work as a UAZ driver. After this, the woman stopped communicating.

The wife of another occupier says he signed a contract to work as a driver, but now serves as a sapper and deputy platoon leader. The chat also told the story of a 60-year-old medic who was transferred to an assault squad in the Donetsk region.

