Passenger jet lands in Russia due to engine fire

A Boeing 737 passenger jet belonging to S7 Airlines has made an emergency landing in Novosibirsk, Russia, due to an engine fire.

Source: State-owned Russian news agency TASS; Telegram channels Mash and Baza

Details: The Novosibirsk-Moscow flight took off at 06:21. Almost immediately after take-off, both engines started to surge, presumably due to a pressure problem.

At 07:04, the aircraft landed safely at Tolmachevo Airport. All 176 passengers got off the jet on their own, and no injuries were reported.

Background:

The number of accidents and emergencies involving aircraft, including civilian aircraft, has increased in Russia since its invasion of Ukraine and the imposition of international sanctions against Russia.

On 1 December, an Aeroflot Boeing-777 flying from Moscow made an emergency landing in Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk due to a problem with its landing gear.

On 7 December, a Tu-204 cargo jet caught fire on take-off from the Russian city of Ulan-Ude in Buryatia.

Russia has been given a red flag by the ICAO (International Civil Aviation Organisation) for flight safety. Only four countries in the world have a red flag: Bhutan, Congo, Liberia and Russia. This assessment indicates serious deterioration in the safety of Russian aircraft.

About 70% of the Russian civilian fleet is made up of foreign aircraft, which account for 95% of air traffic. In just one year, the Russian fleet has shrunk from around 900 aircraft in early 2022 to less than 800 aircraft. The loss of Western aircraft is leading to a shrinking industry. Russia only has about 150 passenger aircraft of its own production, but there are many problems in this segment as well.

https://www.pravda.com.ua/eng/news/2023/12/8/7432171/

Like this: Like Loading...